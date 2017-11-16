GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Padmavati Row: Richa Chadha Backs Bhansali, Says A Film Can't Ruin Our Culture

The actress, who was present here on Wednesday at the song launch of her upcoming film Fukrey Returns, told media that she doesn't think our culture and religion is so fragile that a film of two hours can ruin that.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2017, 7:59 AM IST
Padmavati Row: Richa Chadha Backs Bhansali, Says A Film Can't Ruin Our Culture
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadda backed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Padmavati, saying "our culture is not so fragile that a film can ruin it".

The actress, who was present here on Wednesday at the song launch of her upcoming film Fukrey Returns, told media: "I do not think our culture and religion is so fragile that a film of two hours can ruin that.

"On the other hand, we are living in a democratic country where we have an appointed board that certifies our film, I see no reason for commenting on a film without watching it," said Richa, who has acted in Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

The cast and musicians of "Fukrey Returns", including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Siddharth Mahadevan, Gulraj Singh, lyricist Kumaar along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani, were present at the event.

Fukrey Returns is set to release on December 15.
