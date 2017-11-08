Padmavati Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says There's No Interaction Between Rani Padmavati, Allauddin Khilji

: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has rubbished rumours and reports of a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and the invader Allauddin Khilji in his forthcoming movie Padmavati."There is no interaction whatsoever between the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh," Bhansali said.A video recording by Bhansali declaring zero interaction between Rani Padmavati and Khilji is expected to be put out.A source close to Bhansali said: "We've been going hoarse saying there is absolutely no dream sequence featuring Deepika and Ranveer. They haven't shot together in 'Padmavati' for a single day. We don't know who started this rumour of the two being together."It has caused monstrous mischief for the project and created havoc with Mr. Bhansali's peace of mind."In the latest interview to Filmfare, Singh has also said he has no scenes with Deepika.To a question whether having Deepika, with whom he shares a personal equation, as his co-star in this "stressful film" helped, Ranveer said: "I have no scenes with her in this film at all. But it's nice to have someone you can confide in. It's comforting..."