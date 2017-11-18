Padmavati Row: Shabana Azmi Urges Film Industry to 'Boycott IFFI as a Protest Against the Threats to Deepika, Bhansali'

#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains? — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 17, 2017

Sabki dukaan chal rahi hai under the patronage not of the fringe but of the Govt in power. Filmindustry must stand as 1 with #Padmavati — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 17, 2017

Smriti Irani is preparing IFFI dats possible only bcoz the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it but keeps quiet about Padmavati! — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

This is exactly like HKL Bhagat and Congress celebrating IFFI in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi in 1989.Cultural Annihilation — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavati https://t.co/VckVB5yRJp — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has today called out Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani for staying silent over Padmavati controversy.The actress also took a dig at Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for sending the movie back to the makers.Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus which is slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light. Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed the rumors about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honours the valor of Rajputs and the queen.In her tweet, Azmi wrote, “#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?”In another tweet, she stated, “Smriti Irani is preparing IFFI dats possible only bcoz the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it but keeps quiet about Padmavati!”She then urged the entire film industry to boycott the upcoming 48th International film festival of India, which is scheduled to start on November 20, in Goa, in protest against the threats to Bhansali and the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone.While addressing a press conference on the ongoing Padmavati row, Karni Sena chief Lokendera Singh Kalvi had threatened to chop off Deepika's nose if she continues to defend the film.