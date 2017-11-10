Padmavati Funded from Dubai, Claims Subramanian Swamy; SC Refuses to Stay Release

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking a stay on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, but the controversy surrounding the movie refused to die down with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy alleging that it was “financed from Dubai”.Speaking to CNN-News18, Swamy said the dismissal of petition by the top court was right, but added that the funding of the movie should be probed.“Most funding for Bollywood movies comes from Dubai. This needs to be investigated…. There should be a check on how history is distorted in movies. Bollywood films on Muslim rulers are funded from Dubai,” Swamy said, admitting that he had “only general evidence” of his claim. “I will ask the government to further investigate the matter.”Hitting back at the parliamentarian, actor Raza Murad who is also part of the movie’s cast challenged Swamy to show proof. “Let Subramanian Swamy show proof of Dubai funding. Alauddin Khilji has been portrayed as a villain in the movie. It is wrong to comment before watching the film.”The movie, which is being called an epic historical drama, features Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji. It is set to release on December 1.Dismissing to stay the release, the Supreme Court on Friday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release.The bench was hearing a plea filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.The petitioners have sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.(With PTI inputs)