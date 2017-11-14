Padmavati Row: We've 'Regressed' Says Deepika; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Deepika Padukone has hit out against those protesting the release of Padmavati starring her in the titular role, but her comment "we've regressed as a nation" was panned by many including BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.Swamy told CNN-News18 that the actor had no right to give a lecture on regression, adding, "I am told the actress is not even an Indian citizen, she's Dutch.""The nation can progress when regression is Deepika's view", the Rajya Sabha MP added.Deepika in her interview to IANS said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed," referring to demands from Rajput organisations to stop the release of Padmavati.Protesters claimed the upcoming film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - set in the background of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh by Alauddin Khilji - "distorted" history and showed the Rajput queen and her community in poor light.Deepika dismissed these allegations saying,"As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now." Bhansali too has repeatedly rebuffed rumors about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honors the valour of Rajputs and the queen.The actor said the final call on the film has to be with the censor board. "The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film," said Deepika, adding that the film industry's support symbolizes how "this is not about 'Padmavati'... We're fighting a much bigger battle," she said in her interview to IANS.Bhansali's magnum opus is slated to release on December 1. Padmavati marks the third film that Deepika has worked in under Bhansali's direction after romantic crime drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and historical drama Bajirao Mastani -- all of which, she said, gave her roles "so similar, yet so different".