The debate over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati rages on days after the director was assaulted by Karni Sena in Jaipur as the political outfit objected to a certain dream sequence that was allegedly a part of the film.

While the film fraternity have unanimously supported Bhansali and spoken about artistic liberty, there have been certain celebrities who have stated that the filmmaker should tread carefully while narrating history. One of them being Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt who, in a series of tweets has spoken about the courageous Rani Padmini and how one should be careful while narrating a historic incident.

The sacrifice of queen of Chittor is immortalised in history. There is a difference between a novel and history. There’s a difference between Paro and Padmavati. Be careful when dealing with a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice and courage like Padmavati, “ the wrestler said and added, “Despite knowing that defeat is unavoidable, every man wore the saffron turban for 12 years and committed saka. Tampering with this heroic tale is unacceptable.”

उपन्यास अलग बात है और इतिहास अलग बात।पारो और रानी पद्मावती में फ़र्क़ है।त्याग, बलिदान,साहस का प्रतीक रानी #Padmawati के साथ सावधानी रखे। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 28, 2017

हार निश्चित होने के बाद भी 12 साल से ऊपर का हर पुरुष केसरिया साफ़ा बाँध कर "साका व्रत" किया।इस गौरव गाथा से छेड़-छाड स्वीकार नहीं की जा सकती — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Bhansali production has come to an agreement with Karni Sena and assured that there is no dream sequence in the film that includes Khilji romancing Padmavati.

The film features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead role.