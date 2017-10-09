Padmavati Trailer: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor Will Leave You Spellbound in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Magnum Opus
The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh alongside Deepika Padukone, has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the historical drama is touted to be a dramatized account of the 1303 Chittor fort in Rajasthan.
Image: A YouTube still from Padmavati trailer
Powerful, charming and incredible – yes, that’s how you’d describe the much anticipated trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. The trailer which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles lasts for over three minutes and beautifully captures the most important aspects of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati’s life.
In the much-awaited trailer that the makers released today, the trio is undoubtedly on the top of the game. The three-minute long clip starts with a sequence where Shahid’s character Maharawal Ratan Singh enters a palace only to meet queen Padmavati, played by Deepika. The entire frame of the scene takes you to the era of Maharajas and Maharanis, courtesy the flawless manner in which it has been shot.
But it’s Ranveer who stands out in the trailer. His performance of Alauddhin Khilji appears so convincing that we just can’t take our eyes off from him.
Even though the trailer doesn’t feature too many dialogues, it is easier to fathom the tense relationship between the Rajputs and the Khilji dynasty ruler. Much like the posters that were released by the makers earlier, the trailer featuring selective frames plays a key role in helping the viewers understand the key characteristics of Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer.
After a series of controversies, the makers unveiled the logo poster of the Padmavati last month.
Staying true to their words, the makers shared the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati. Dressed in Rajashtani finery, Deepika looks like a sight to behold. The actress looks fierce and can be seen sporting a unibrow.
Designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the main motif of Deepika's lehenga has been created using traditional zardosi and is symbolic of Tree of Life - the man's connection to the cosmos and a warrior's strength. The border, however, has been derived from the architectural details of Rajasthani palace windows and jharokhas and the odhnis have been styled in conventional ways which are still prevalent in the Mewar belt of Rajasthan.
In fact, in an interview with News18, the designers also shed light on all that went into the process of designing. "During the initial stages of the project, Mr. Bhansali and his team took us through the script in order to understand the flow of the narrative and nuances of each character as the garments have to reflect the same."
After unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, the makers also shared the much-anticipated look of actor Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid - who essays the role of King of Chittor and Rani Padmini’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the period drama – looked both royal and intense in the new posters.
The makers took to Twitter to share Shahid’s first look.
“महारावल रतन सिंह. साहस, सामर्थ्य और सम्मान का प्रतीक. #Padmavati #MaharawalRatanSingh @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial,” the tweet on the film’s official Twitter handle read.
As evident from the poster, Shahid wears a thick beard, a long red 'tika' and completes the royal look by accessorizing it with men’s earrings. But what really grabs the attention is the scar which goes on to explain his heroic leadership.
Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji too managed to break the internet.
The two posters that have been unveiled by the makers not only give an insight into the character’s look, but also helps the viewers understand how royal and fierce he was.
In this poster which Ranveer shared on Instagram, he sports kohled eyes, slightly-curled tresses and a headgear to complete the look. But it is the intense expression that he wears and the scar that runs under his eye that speaks volumes about the aggression.
Second poster too explains his power as the ruler of the Khilji dynasty.
रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं... कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow @Filmpadmavati pic.twitter.com/NoI97jIdIg— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) September 20, 2017
#Padmavati @FilmPadmavati pic.twitter.com/MenI9N7qFz— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) September 21, 2017
#MaharawalRatanSingh #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati pic.twitter.com/1FZv58z8IP— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2017
