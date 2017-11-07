Padmavati: Watch Ranveer Singh Shave Off His Long Hair From the Film
Padmavati saw Ranveer Singh with long hair, which he has now cut short as seen on his Instagram feed
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Brace yourselves. Not only is winter coming, but Ranveer Singh, he of the luxuriant locks, has sheared off his pride and joy. The Padmavati actor, who was required to maintain long hair for his role of Alauddin Khilji in the upcoming film, finally had to keep it short. Ranveer has enjoyed flaunting his long hair as much as his fans have enjoyed his quirky hairdos with the long length, but clearly it's time to move on.
In a series of videos that he posted on his Instagram last night, Ranveer takes us through the whole process of before and after. And while we're already missing his previous hirsute style, we're sure Ranveer will continue to keep things, including his looks, interesting. Meanwhile, after Padmavati, he'll be seen, along with Alia Bhatt, in Gully Boy.
Check out Ranveer's epic hair-cut below.
Credit: @Ranveer Singh
Credit: @Ranveer Singh
Credit: @Ranveer Singh
