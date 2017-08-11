CCentral Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani who has often made headlines for his controversial decisions has finally been replaced from his post by Prasoon Joshi. Nihalani was often seen as ‘dictator’ for his suggestions and take in passing movies. For the unversed, filmmakers had often held him responsible for behaving in a high-handed manner and infringing on their right to freedom of expression and creative pursuit. Films such as An Insignificant Man, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, Spectre, Phillauri, An Argumentative Indian, Ka Bodyscapes, and Indu Sarkar have all met and crashed against a wall of moral policing by Nihalani. TV Shows, documentaries, film festivals, have also been criticised and censored by Nihalani. Here’s a timeline of his controversiesHere is a timeline:• January 19, 2015: Pahlaj Nihalani appointed as CBFC chief• March 2015: 50 Shades of Grey not allowed to hit screens despite more than 70 cuts• March 2015: 'A' certificate to Anushka Sharma's NH10 after 9 cuts• March 2015: Banned Unfreedom for nudity & lovemaking scenes• March 2015: Muted the word ‘lesbian’ in Yash Raj films’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha• August 2015: Documentary The Battle for Banaras on Narendra Modi-Arvind Kejriwal battle denied approval• November 2015: Kissing scenes in Spectre slashed because length of kisses was ‘too excessive’• December 2015: Censor board criticised for passing obscene trailers of Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Mastizaade• January 2016: Gave 'A' certificate to Aligarh trailer because of homosexual theme• June 2016: Asked the makers of Udta Punjab to drop reference of Punjab from the movie and do around 89 cuts in the film which includes, dialogues, scenes & cuss words