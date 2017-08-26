Pahuna: The Little Visitors to Be Screened at Toronto International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra's production Pahuna: The Little Visitors, which narrates the story of three Nepalese children separated from their parents and their journey back home, will be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.TIFF 2017 will be held from September 7-17. The film will be screened on the first day only.Paakhi A. Tyrewala has directed the Sikkimese film, which is backed by Priyanka and her mother's banner Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP)."It is a very proud moment for me, my mother Madhu Chopra and the entire team at PPP. This is only our fifth production and to have it chosen to be screened at TIFF is an honour," Priyanka said in a statement."As a producer, my goal is to be able to bring great stories to life and to give new talent the right kind of platforms to launch their dreams. With Pahuna: The Little Visitors and our talented director Paakhi Tyrewala, both these objectives were met and all of us at PPP couldn't be happier with the result."We're looking forward to sharing this amazing story with the world, told in Sikkimese about the life of three ordinary children under extraordinary circumstances," added the Quantico star.The first look of the film was released at the Cannes Film Festival this year.Madhu also said: "Making Pahuna... has been an amazing experience. Working with the artists, technicians and government of Sikkim to tell this story was a very special journey for us all. We couldn't be prouder to have the film screened at TIFF. It is a great honour for us. We are hoping that this film will, in whichever way possible, give a fillip to the film industry in the region."