Pakeezah Actor Geeta Kapoor Abandoned; Gets Help From Ramesh Taurani

In a heart-rending incident of sorts, yesteryear’s actor Geeta Kapoor, who was seen in popular films including Pakeezah and Razia Sultan, has been abandoned by her children after she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The actress has stayed at SRV Hospital for over a month now and her medical bill has already crossed over Rs 1.5 lakh but there is still no information about her son, Raja Kapoor who got her admitted on April 21.

On being asked to make the deposit at the hospital, Raja went out on the excuse of hunting an ATM to withdraw money but didn’t return.

The doctors at the hospital didn’t stop Geeta's treatment as her condition was still fragile.

Even though the hospital made several attempts to get in touch with Geeta's son Raja and daughter Pooja, their efforts went in vain.

If a recent report is anything to go by, Raja has left his residence and doesn’t even answer his phone.

While speaking about her son, she told MidDay, "He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that’s why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled."

Another report in Jagran states that producer Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit have taken the initiative to pay her hospital bill.

Reports also suggest that the hospital has also filed a police complaint to track Geeta's family.