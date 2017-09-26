Palash Sen Turns Director for Son Kinshuk's Short Film Jiya Jaye

It just feels like yesterday when Euphoria left everyone ecstatic with their maiden hit Dhoom and Palash Sen became a household name in India. Giving hit after hit, the talented singer-songwriter has now donned the hat of a director and launched his son Kinshuk with Jiya Jaye – a film based on the love story of two childhood friends, set in the Kashmir Valley."This is an entirely new avenue for me and my band and I am glad that Large Short Films gave me the perfect opportunity and platform," Sen said in an interview to IANS."I am Euphoric about this partnership. It is an incredible platform for filmmakers, artists and actors who want to explore their creativity and take their work to newer mediums," added Sen.Jiya Jaye is a musical and has been written by Palash Sen’s sister Dahlia. The film sees Sahiba Bali playing the female lead and Kashish Arora, Shahran Qayyoom, Rajat Bhattacharya, Rahul Khajuria, Mayas and Prisha in pivotal roles."I am really excited to present Jiya Jaye to our fans who have named themselves 'DHOOMERS'. The movie has a very emotional plot written by my sister Dahlia that was best expressed through music. I have always wanted to make a musical film using Euphoria songs," said Sen.Jiya Jaye marks the debut of Sen as director and Kinshuk as an actor. Sen, too, had a stint with acting in the year 2000, when he made his debut opposite the former Miss Universe – Sushmita Sen - in Filhaan which co-starred Tabu and Sanjay Suri in key roles.Watch the full trailer here: