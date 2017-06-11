GET APP News18 APP
Paltan First Look: JP Dutta is Back With Another War-Drama

Updated: June 11, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, known for making war films including the National Award winning Border, is back with another war story. The filmmaker recently unveiled the first look of his next film titled Paltan, bringing another chapter of war-drama on celluloid.

"It's time to tell a new story, to tell another part of the history of our country and salute more real life heroes! I present 'PALTAN'. A film and a subject very close to my heart and I'm extremely excited about it," Dutta, who last directed the 2006 film Umrao Jaan, Dutta said in a statement.

The first look of the film features silhouettes of army-men in the background, as their dog tags hang mentioning their ranks and names. The poster also reads: "Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight."

The casting of Dutta's drama is underway and will be announced soon and according to reports, the film will have an exciting and elaborate star cast. The film might even have real army men involved in the project for authenticity.

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year and is scheduled for a Summer 2018 release.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
