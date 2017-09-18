Pamela Anderson Slams Kim Kardashian In Open Letter

: Actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has slammed reality TV personality Kim Kardashian by writing an open letter to her criticising her style choices.Anderson wrote a letter to Kim -- after the two met at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.The Baywatch star, 50, branded the act of wearing fur "beyond cruel" and urged Kim to "do the right thing" and ditch her animal-wear for good.Kim, 36, is often photographed stepping out in over-sized fluffy coats, despite repeated criticism from campaigners.In the open letter posted on Anderson's own website, she writes: "Dear Kim, It was lovely seeing you at New York Fashion Week. I've had the pleasure of getting to know you over the years, and I can tell you're a good person with a big, beautiful heart."I'm writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims - the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade - by swearing off fur this winter. I think you'd be horrified to learn that every single fur farm that PETA has exposed has been beyond cruel."Anderson then told Kim that supermodel Gisele Bundchen and first lady Melania Trump have publicly sworn off fur.Kim has frequently been criticised by animal rights groups by continuing to wear fur clothing.