Pankaj Tripathi Willing To Work In TV Shows With Limited Series

Actor Pankaj Tripathi whose film Newton got selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars 2018, has worked in TV shows, theatre and films. However he has now decided to work on the small screen only if the show has good content and limited series.Pankaj was seen on the small screen in the shows Sarojini-Ek nayi pehal and Powder."I keep doing small screen, it is fun and has a good reach. I used to do series but the content is lacking on that medium now. We are still stuck in saas bahu kind of stories. If I get short term series with 20-26 episodes (limited series) I will definitely do it," said Pankaj.The Bareilly Ki Barfi and Gurgaon actor is also working on a web series of 10 episodes. However he does not want to disclose more information on the same for a while.Pankaj will next be seen in Fukrey Returns, Munna Michael and Rajinikanth starrer Kaala.