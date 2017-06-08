Paresh Rawal Clarifies His Stand on Pakistani Shows, Says He Was Misquoted

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has reportedly clarified his stand over Pakistani television shows saying that he was misquoted in the previous interview and that he never referred to Indian shows as boring.

"I never said I want to work in Pakistani films, neither it is my wish. I want to categorically state this. I have been misquoted," Paresh Rawal told ANI.

"I just said that I liked Pakistan's TV serial 'Humsafar', but never said ours are boring. I only said ours are a little slow," he added.

Earlier the actor was quoted saying, "I would love to work in Pakistani films and shows. I love all Pakistani TV serials like Humsafar, the way they act, the story, the writing, the language...it's all good. I feel our shows are boring,"

The 67-year-old actor has also said that cinema and cricket bridge the gap between the two countries.

"I believe that artistes and cricketers don't come and throw bombs. They are not terrorists, rather they bridge the gap between the two countries. But when the mood is not good why rake up issues at that time? It is better to stay with your country," Rawal was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, the actor maintained his previous stand against the ban of Pakistani artistes.

"There should be no ban on anyone or anything. Even in Hindi Medium there was a Pakistani actress but nothing happened as the mood is good in the country," he says.