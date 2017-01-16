Paresh Rawal To Play Sanjay Dutt's Father In Biopic
A file photo of Paresh Rawal.
Mumbai: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be essaying the role of Sunil Dutt in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role in the film which went on floors yesterday.
"The film will showcase a beautiful father-son track. We are happy to have on board Paresh Rawal, who will be seen essaying Sunil Dutt in the film. As known, Sunil and Sanjay shared a deep bond in real life and Raju Sir is all set to recreate many of these heart touching moments on celluloid," the film's spokesperson said in a statement.
Also starring Vicky Kaushal, the film is slated to release this December.
