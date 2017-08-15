Parineeta Replaced By Dolly Sohi in Meri Durga
Actress Parineeta Borthakur leaves Meri Durga due to some emergency in her family.
Image: Official Instagram Parineeta Borthakur
Mumbai: Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who had earlier said she was reluctant to play a mother on a show again, has been replaced by actress Dolly Sohi on Meri Durga.
But her reason of leaving the show is something else.
"I had to rush to my family due to some emergency and I won't be able to shoot for the next one week. I understand that they have to telecast so, we mutually agreed on the replacement," Parineeta said in a statement.
The actress, best known for playing a mother on the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, had earlier said: "Initially, I didn't want to do it. I spoke to them three to four times because I was reluctant to play a mother to grown-up actors, but the role is interesting; so I went ahead."
She was supposed to play an "aristocratic character".
Dolly, on the other hand, is excited to be a part of the show.
"It has grey shades. I accepted the role as it was challenging," she said.
But her reason of leaving the show is something else.
"I had to rush to my family due to some emergency and I won't be able to shoot for the next one week. I understand that they have to telecast so, we mutually agreed on the replacement," Parineeta said in a statement.
The actress, best known for playing a mother on the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, had earlier said: "Initially, I didn't want to do it. I spoke to them three to four times because I was reluctant to play a mother to grown-up actors, but the role is interesting; so I went ahead."
She was supposed to play an "aristocratic character".
Dolly, on the other hand, is excited to be a part of the show.
"It has grey shades. I accepted the role as it was challenging," she said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Bikes That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- The Irony of Being a Sindhi; 70 Years On From Independence
- Independence Day: How the Concept of Patriotism Has Evolved in Bollywood
- GoT S7 Ep 6 Preview: It's Hardhome All Over Again With Jon Snow vs Night King
- Kohli's Aggressive Captaincy Similar to Ponting: Hussey