Parineeta Replaced By Dolly Sohi in Meri Durga

: Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who had earlier said she was reluctant to play a mother on a show again, has been replaced by actress Dolly Sohi on Meri Durga.But her reason of leaving the show is something else."I had to rush to my family due to some emergency and I won't be able to shoot for the next one week. I understand that they have to telecast so, we mutually agreed on the replacement," Parineeta said in a statement.The actress, best known for playing a mother on the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, had earlier said: "Initially, I didn't want to do it. I spoke to them three to four times because I was reluctant to play a mother to grown-up actors, but the role is interesting; so I went ahead."She was supposed to play an "aristocratic character".Dolly, on the other hand, is excited to be a part of the show."It has grey shades. I accepted the role as it was challenging," she said.