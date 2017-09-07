The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Cricket and Bollywood is a mutual love affair in India and a Bollywood Diva posting online and a Cricket Star jumping in the conversation is a potboiler for rumor mills, link-ups, and gossips. The same happened when Actor Parineeti Chopra posted a gorgeous photograph of a bicycle in nature’s park online on her twitter account and captioned it, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! ”.And none other than cricketer Hardik Pandya replied to the tweet with a wild guess that read, “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way.”As a courtesy the Ishaqzaade star replied “Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!”And that was it, when rumormills started buzzing about something brewing yet again between Bollywood and Cricket World. The hullabaloo was such that Parineeti had to post a video with a clarification “Wow guys, I didn’t know that a beautiful photo and one simple caption could demand an actual video. I guess, the picture was that amazing but now to clarify again, my perfect partner is my new phone from Xiaomi India...” and then the actor spoke about e-commerce giant Flipkart and how Xiaomi can be ordered online.However, the video message was not enough to cool down the paparazzi who went on to ask Parineeti at an event and the actor had to clarify yet again “Whether I am single or not is not the discussion, but I am definitely not dating Hardik Pandya. I got to hear this rumor this afternoon and I said to myself, “Wow! When did this happen in my life!?”