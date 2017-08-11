Parineeti Chopra To Record a New Song Soon

: After making a successful singing debut with Maana ke hum yaar nahi earlier this year, actress Parineeti Chopra is now set to record another song.The actress is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Asked if she has sung in the upcoming film, she told media: "No. I haven't sung. I'm trying to butter up Rohit sir to let me sing one small thing. I'm going to release a second song soon though. I'm working on it. It's going to be a good one.""The first song did really well. So, I want to take this forward. I'm yet to record it," she added.The actress, who has starred in Yash Raj Films projects like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Daawat-e-Ishq, said with Golmaal Again -- the fourth part in the Golmaal series - she has joined the big league."I don't think anybody in this country has not seen Golmaal. My dad knows every character by heart. I think he was the most excited when I signed Golmaal because he is the 'massy' audience. For me, it was an honour to sign the film because it was literally like joining the big league," she said."Being Rohit Shetty's (director) heroine, actor Ajay Devgn's heroine...it was a big deal for me. The movies that I have done were with boys mostly of my age. It was like stepping up into the big game. So obviously, I felt proud of myself because I earned that," she added.Golmaal is one the biggest films of the year, she said."It is one of the most expensive and biggest franchises. I don't think any film has reached four. Abroad we have. Dhoom has reached three and so has Housefull. Golmaal has the biggest director and cast so, obviously it's like joining the big league and I'm very happy to be a part of this gang," she said about the team, which also consists of actors Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Kunal Kemmu."I have a very important role in the film. I'm not just the heroine in the film. So, it was like the best of everything," she added.And now, she is happy to be a part of the family."First few days I was scared of Ajay and Rohit sir. They are like a family and have amazing tuning. It was like entering a new class and wondering 'Will they like me or not?' Ajay is like a kid, especially when he does songs. He doesn't enjoy dancing so, he would complain. But he would work hard also."I call him (Ajay) my box office India. He gives me all the gupshup (gossip) on the industry. I always message or call him to know about any new film. I can plan my life according to his information. It's always correct. He is my trade guru," she said.Any ragging on the film's set?"I was told 'You have to be prepared for pranks during Golmaal shooting'. There is time, money spent on pranks. It's a separate department. I have been at the receiving end," she said.Recalling one of those moments, she said: "One day, Rohit sir seriously came to me and told me to do some funny movement. I asked him 'Really? But the character is not like that'. Nevertheless, I agreed and did it. The whole team laughed at me. I was so embarrassed."It's not just her. Even Shreyas fell prey to pranks."The other day, we were doing a photo shoot. There were some crackers on set. Shreyas and I were talking. Ajay sir came from behind. He told me to shut up and sit. I was talking to Shreyas. The next thing you know, firecrackers bursting behind Shreyas's back. Shreyas jumped out of his seat. It was crazy," she said.Would she still like to be a part of Golmaal 5?"Of course, if Rohit sir is making Golmaal or any other film. I think working with him has been the best experience of my life. Even if I am a tree, I will do that role in his film. I can never say no to him. He has become such an important part of my life," she said.