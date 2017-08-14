GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Paris Hilton Relishes Boating With Her Lover

Paris Hilton enjoys boating session with her boyfriend Chris Zylka during her holiday in Formentera.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paris Hilton Relishes Boating With Her Lover
Image: Paris Hilton / Official instagram
Madrid: Socialite Paris Hilton looked happy during her holiday in Formentera with her boyfriend Chris Zylka as they enjoyed a boating session together.

Hilton was spotted in a lacy red dress as she held hands with the actor as they crossed the beach and took a ride in a small boat on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Hilton accessorised her ensemble with a massive red-rimmed pair of sunglasses, as well as with a black bag.

She was seen strolling around while resting her hand on Zylka's shoulders.
Credit: @Paris Hilton

Zylka was seen wearing a green and white patterned pair of swimming trunks along with matching black-and-white baseball cap and black T-shirt.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.