Paris Hilton Relishes Boating With Her Lover
Paris Hilton enjoys boating session with her boyfriend Chris Zylka during her holiday in Formentera.
Image: Paris Hilton / Official instagram
Madrid: Socialite Paris Hilton looked happy during her holiday in Formentera with her boyfriend Chris Zylka as they enjoyed a boating session together.
Hilton was spotted in a lacy red dress as she held hands with the actor as they crossed the beach and took a ride in a small boat on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Hilton accessorised her ensemble with a massive red-rimmed pair of sunglasses, as well as with a black bag.
She was seen strolling around while resting her hand on Zylka's shoulders.
Credit: @Paris Hilton
Zylka was seen wearing a green and white patterned pair of swimming trunks along with matching black-and-white baseball cap and black T-shirt.
