Paris Jackson Wanted To Become Psychologist
Actress-Model Paris Jackson says that she never wanted to be in the spotlight but she wanted to become a psychologist.
Paris Jackson arrives at the 5th annual People Magazine "Ones To Watch" party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Model-actress Paris Jackson, 19, says she never aspired to be in the spotlight or walking a red carpet.
Paris attended the People's Ones to Watch party here earlier this week, reports people.com.
"I originally wanted to just kind of stay out of the spotlight and become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward," she said.
The daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, who died in 2011 when she was 9, says the realization that she wanted to enter public life came as she approached high school graduation.
"I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given. Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses," she added.
Paris is not just the face of Calvin Klein, but will also make her film debut alongside Amanda Seyfried in the 2018 film Gringo. She also speaks out on social issues, and is a newly announced ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
"I feel very lucky to have gotten to fly to Africa and be a part of the work we're helping make possible."
Paris attended the People's Ones to Watch party here earlier this week, reports people.com.
"I originally wanted to just kind of stay out of the spotlight and become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward," she said.
The daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, who died in 2011 when she was 9, says the realization that she wanted to enter public life came as she approached high school graduation.
"I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given. Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses," she added.
Paris is not just the face of Calvin Klein, but will also make her film debut alongside Amanda Seyfried in the 2018 film Gringo. She also speaks out on social issues, and is a newly announced ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
"I feel very lucky to have gotten to fly to Africa and be a part of the work we're helping make possible."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart
- India vs Australia: India's Practice Session Called Off
- Kangana's Sister, Lawyer Hit Back At Hrithik; Intend To File a Police Complaint
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer