Parmanu is Important in Modern India: John Abraham

Actor John Abraham, who is currently busy with his production Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, says that the release of the film is postponed because the makers wanted a proper date."There are so many films which have an entertainment purpose only and there are very few films which are important for our country. According to me, Parmanu is one such film which is very important in modern India so it was important that we needed a proper release date for this film," said John."And now I am not just an actor but a producer as well. I am producing this film with AKriaj Entertainment so I feel box-office collection is also important aspect of film business and now I think we have got good release date," added the actor who was present with Prerna Arora for NDTV's "Banega Swachh India" campaign along with Amitabh Bachchan on Mahatma Gandhi's jayanti on Monday which is now also known as National Cleanliness Day.Earlier, Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran was scheduled to release on December 8 and there were reports that the producers decided to postpone it to avoid clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.Reacting to the reports, Arora, who is the founder of Kriaj Entertainment,said,"Padmavati was earlier scheduled to release on December 17 which has been preponed to December 1.""Our film is big and important and is made with lot of heart. It's the important film for the country as well so we wanted to showcase it in right way and we wanted to have availability of sufficient screens around us. We wanted everything to happen correctly so that's reason we thought not to come on December 8," she added.The film also stars Daina Penty and Boman Irani. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studio, JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.