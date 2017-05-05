Past Five Years a Roller Coaster For Me: Vidya Balan on Health

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan, who has hardly cared about her appearance and the criticism she has faced from people regarding her weight, says that the past five years of her life have been a roller coaster healthwise.

"In these past five years actually I went through some health issues which are not serious but niggling ones. I have ignored them for a very long time and the medication I took back fired and it changed my body further," said Vidya on CNN-News18's show Virtuosity.

"I am someone who is wholesome but am also some one who exercises very regularly. But there was a time when because of this, my body changed dramatically and I wasn't very happy about it," she added.

Vidya says that the problems made her question herself if she was happy with her body or not.

"I began to question myself that am I comfortable with my body. So I think these past five years have been a roller coaster for me in more ways than one. I did talk about celebrating my body, my sexuality during the 'Dirty Picture', not to make a point or anything but it was just a spin off of the film because suddenly I have put on 12 kgs for the film and I was showing it off.

"Everyone was just talking about the film and the fact that despite the weight, I was celebrating my body. I was looking sexier than ever, so, people were asking me those questions which is when I began to talk about how comfortable I am with my body which I am most certainly," Vidya, who was last seen in "Begum Jaan" said.

The episode will air on Saturday.