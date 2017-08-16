Patrick Dempsey Lands First TV Role Post Grey's Anatomy

Los Angeles: Patrick Dempsey is returning to TV after a gap of two years and will star in Epix's series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, which is based on Joel Dicker's novel of the same name.This is the 51-year-old actor's first TV role after he left ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.Dempsey will play Harry Quebert, a college professor who is accused of murdering 15-year-old Nola Kellergan, who went missing in a coastal New Hampshire town years prior, reported E! online.The book follows Quebert's former student, author Marcus Goldman (Ben Schnetzer), who comes to see Quebert to find inspiration for his next novel and winds up using the murder investigation as his focus.Damon Wayans Jr and Virginia Madsen are also set to star in the series, playing a police sergeant and local diner owner, respectively.The cast also includes Kristine Froseth, Colm Feore, Josh Close, Matt Frewer, Connor Price, Tessa Mossey, Victoria Clark, Craig Eldridge, Kurt Fuller, Don Harvey, Felicia Shulman and Wayne Knight.Jean-Jacques Annaud is directing the series, which is currently filming in Montreal. EPIX has not set a premiere date for the show.Following his departure from Grey's Anatomy after 11 seasons, Dempsey starred in Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) alongside Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth.He also filmed an American version of the Love Actually sequel for NBC's Red Nose Day special