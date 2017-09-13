Patty Jenkins To Direct Wonder Woman Sequel
Patty Jenkins to be present in the next Wonder Woman sequel.
Producer Chuck Roven, from left, actor Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, and actor Chris Pine pose together for photographers at the Latin American premiere of the film 'Wonder Woman,' in Mexico City, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Director Patty Jenkins has closed a deal to direct the sequel to the hit Wonder Woman.
Actress Gal Gadot has already signed on to return as the Wonder Woman. The film is slated for release on December 13, 2019.
It was earlier reported that Jenkins was working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros.
"The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film," Johns said at the time.
While an exact number could not be unveiled, sources say the number is in the $8 million dollar range to write, direct and produce making her the highest paid female director of all time. A substantial backend of box office grosses is also included in the contract.
Wonder Woman has been a megahit for the studio, grossing $409 million at the domestic box office and $813 million worldwide.
Besides the Wonder Woman sequel, Jenkins is also developing a TV series with her Wonder Woman star Chris Pine, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel.
