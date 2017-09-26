Paul Feig Hopes to See 'Incredible' Karan Johar Soon

Wow, what an amazing cover. Karan, you are in incredible company. And you are pretty incredible too. Hope to see you soon! https://t.co/bJ9K2vIpLX — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) September 25, 2017

: Ghostbuster director Paul Feig has praised Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and said that he is "pretty incredible".Paul, who has also helmed films like The Heat and Spy, on Monday shared a magazine cover, where Karan is seen alongside Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and author-entrepreneur-film producer Twinkle Khanna."Wow, what an amazing cover. Karan, you are in incredible company. And you are pretty incredible too. Hope to see you soon!" Paul wrote on Twitter.Karan, 45, thanked Paul and said that he hopes to meet him and his wife Laurie Feig soon."Hey Paul! Thank you so much! We had fun shooting the cover! Hope to catch up with Laurie and you soon! Big love," Karan replied.