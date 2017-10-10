GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Blessed With a Baby Boy

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva got married in 2013.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2017, 1:03 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Blessed with a Baby Boy
A file photo of Pawan Kalyan.
Star Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva welcomed a baby boy today. In May this year, reports suggested that Pawan and Anna were expecting their second kid.

And the reports were confirmed as soon as an adorable photo of Pawan with his baby boy went viral.




Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva got married in 2013 and are proud parents of their daughter Polena.

Pawan was earlier married to Nandini (1997-2007), and Renu Desai (2009-2012), and has a son Akira and daughter Aadhya with his second wife.

Renu was recently slammed by fans after she made comments about remarriage. In an interview to a Telugu channel, Renu expressed her desire to remarry.

As far as professional commitments go, Pawan will work with Trivikram Srinivas for a Telugu film. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Boman Irani, Kushboo Sundar and Anu Emmanuel in key roles.
