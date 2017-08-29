Pehredaar Piya Ki Goes Off Air, Channel Unhappy With New Time Slot

The television show Pehredaar Piya Ki is in news, again. Ever since the first promo of the show was aired, the show has been drawing flak for its content and for the depiction of a 9-year-old getting married to a woman twice his age.While many deemed the show regressive, the cast and crew continued to defend the show even when complaints seeking a ban on the show started doing the rounds of social media. A Mumbai NGO, too, had demanded a ban on the show for alleged "vulgarity and promoting child marriage".According to reports, channel claims that the new time slot is not working for them as the show was meant for a particular audience. Considering that the show was last telecast on Friday, it seems the channel has officially pulled the plug now.The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), in fact, had earlier directed Sony channel to shift the daily soap from the 9 pm slot to 10 pm and run it with a scroll saying it does not promote child marriage.A petition was also started online asking the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban the show. The ministry then reportedly forwarded a complaint regarding the serial to BCCC. The petition, which had garnered more than a lakh followers, read, “Pehredar Piya Ki. A 10-year-old impressionable little kid(“piyaa”) caressing and stalking a lady who’s more than double his age and filling sindoor in her “maang” is being telecasted at prime time 8:30pm on Sony. (Family time) It is to be devoured by the entire Nation. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials. Join us in signing the petition to ban this serial (sic).”