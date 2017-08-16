Pehredaar Piya Ki Shifted to 10pm Slot, Told to Run Advisory Against Child Marriage
The serial, which began airing last month, focuses on a nine-year-old boy, Ratan (Afaan Khan), and his marriage to 18 -year-old Diya (Tejasswi Prakash). In its meeting held today, the Council ordered the channel to shift the show to the 10 pm slot, the restrictive hour on the small screen.
The show that is aired on Sony TV revolves around the marriage of a 10-year-old boy to an 18-year-old woman.
New Delhi: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has directed Sony channel to shift the daily soap Pehredaar Piya Ki from the 9 pm slot to 10 pm and run it with a scroll saying it does not promote child marriage, an official said today.
The serial, which began airing last month, revolves around the story of a nine-year-old boy, Ratan (Afaan Khan), and his marriage to 18-year-old Diya (Tejasswi Prakash).
In the meeting held on Wednesday, the Council ordered the channel to shift the show to the 10 pm slot, the restrictive hour on the small screen.
The Council has also ordered for a scroll to run saying that the show does not promote child marriage and is a work of fiction. The meeting was chaired by BCCC's new chief, Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen.
The show has been slammed on social media for its "regressive" content with many viewers also accusing it of promoting child marriage.
The show currently airs in the 9 pm time slot. The TV ombudsman was flooded with complaints from viewers demanding action against the show for promoting child marriage, an official said.
In fact, a petition was also started online asking the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban the show. The ministry then reportedly forwarded a complaint regarding the serial to BCCC. The petition had more than one lakh people as its supporters on change.org urging Smriti Irani to ban the show.
The makers of the soap, however, deny that it is regressive. Tejaswi Prakash, who plays the protagonist was quoted as saying "I think it's really progressive. But again, a lot of people believe in judging a book by its cover... They love being judgmental and people have nothing better to do than judging somebody else's work. Then okay, what can I do?"
"We have not received anything yet. As and when we receive it (instructions from the ministry), we will reply to it. We will explain our point of view," the show's producer, Sumeet Mittal, was quoted as saying earlier.
(With inputs from PTI)
