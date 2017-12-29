Penelope Cruz to Present Golden Globe 2018
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which chooses the winners, this week began to announce the names of celebrities set to present the awards.
Los Angeles: The Golden Globes 2018 presenters list includes actresses Penelope Cruz and Gal Gadot and actor Seth Rogen.
Joining the list are Cruz and Rogen, reports eonline.com.
Earlier, HFPA announced that actresses Kerry Washington and Gadot will be presenters.
Fantasy drama The Shape of Water is leading the nomination list in the film section at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with seven mentions. In the television category, Big Little Lies received six nominations.
Seth Meyers will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, to be held on January 7 next year.
