The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which chooses the winners, this week began to announce the names of celebrities set to present the awards.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2017, 9:01 AM IST
Penelope Cruz to Present Golden Globe 2018
Image Courtesy: AP
Los Angeles: The Golden Globes 2018 presenters list includes actresses Penelope Cruz and Gal Gadot and actor Seth Rogen.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which chooses the winners, this week began to announce the names of celebrities set to present the awards.

Joining the list are Cruz and Rogen, reports eonline.com.

Earlier, HFPA announced that actresses Kerry Washington and Gadot will be presenters.

Fantasy drama The Shape of Water is leading the nomination list in the film section at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with seven mentions. In the television category, Big Little Lies received six nominations.

Seth Meyers will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, to be held on January 7 next year.

