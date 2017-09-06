GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
People are Forced to Look Good, says Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys considers make-up as a trap because it forces people to be conscious about their appearance all the time.

Updated:September 6, 2017, 5:20 PM IST
Los Angeles: Singer Alicia Keys believes people are stuck in a "trap" forcing them to be too concerned about their appearance.

The 36-year-old singer, who is an advocate of wearing no make-up, says a lot of people are worried about others' perception of them, reported Elle magazine.

"It can seem silly, but I think that many of us are caught in this trap. We worry about what the others are thinking about us, and we forget to think by ourselves.

Actually, this is not only about using make-up or not.

"It is more about living, being as you feel really comfortable and exploring all of it," says Keys
