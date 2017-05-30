People Are Mature Enough to Deal With Trolls, Says Riteish Deshmukh

New Delhi: Actor Riteish Deshmukh doesn't worry about social media trolls and says people are mature enough to deal with them.

Asked about how he deals with criticism and trolls on social media, Riteish told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Reaction to any kind of praise or negativity depends on yourself. If you can block, avoid it and just move on, it won't affect you. Everyone has their own barometer of how they want to tackle their social media handles, tweets and whatever they want to put on Facebook.

"So, whenever someone tweets something, I think they know what they are going to get and what the reactions are going to be. Every individual is different and the way they handle things, and they are mature enough to deal with it."

Recently, singers Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal received flak on social media due to their tweets.

Sonu's tweets sparked a row after he lashed out at "forced religiousness" in India after being woken up by azaan from a mosque near his home, while Twitter suspended Bhattacharya's account after he posted a string of "offensive" tweets, especially against women, and Paresh received backlash on social media after he tweeted that instead of a Kashmiri stone pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

Meanwhile, Riteish is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor directed by Bumpy. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi.