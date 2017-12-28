People Started to Know Me After My Interview with SRK in 2014: Sundar Pichai
As a part of his speech, Pichai said he aims to empower every Indian with access to smartphones and connectivity through a programme called 'Internet Saathi'.
Mumbai: India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who will be seen on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans TV show TED Talks India Nayi Soch, said the Hindi film industry is famous worldwide.
In the upcoming episode, titled Tomorrow's World, Pichai will appear through video conference, read a statement.
"Bollywood is globally famous. Everyone knows Shah Rukh, but people started to know me after my interview with him in 2014 for his film ‘Happy New Year'. I must say his job is really cool, but he's cooler," Pichai said.
"Slow down, take time to think about what you want to do from your heart," he said.
The Tomorrow's World episode of the Star Plus show will air on Sunday.
