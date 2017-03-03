People Who Threatened Gurmehar Kaur Should be Jailed: Kabir Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan says it is sad the way people behave on social media and feels angry over the treatment meted out to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

Kaur, the daughter of army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, had started a campaign 'I am not afraid of ABVP', following violence at Ramjas College. The campaign went viral on social media and received a massive support from students of various universities.

However, the 20-year-old student on Tuesday withdrew from her social media campaign after allegedly receiving threats from the members of the RSS-backed outfit.

When asked for his reaction on the issue, Kabir told reporters, "You feel really angry. The way we are supposed to conduct ourselves in the society has completely broken down over this social networking.

"It is unbelievable that someone can issue such threats to a 20-year-old girl and get away with it. It's criminal. The only way to counter this is to throw those guys in the jail," he said.

The director was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Colors Khidkiyan, a five-day theatre festival organised by Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Last week, Delhi University's Ramjas College witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on Culture of Protests which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

About his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, he said the best thing about Raja Rawal Ratan Singh's character is that he was, "Noble heroic fearless. Above all a true lover."