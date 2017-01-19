The 43rd People's Choice Award was owned by comedian and host Ellen De Generes. One of the most loved TV Personality won on Favourite Animated Movie Voice, Favourite Daytime TV Host and Favourite Comedic Collaboration set a People’s Choice record for being the most-decorated People’s Choice winner in history by taking home all three awards for a total of 20.

Apart from her Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also had a consecutive win as Favourite Actress (Drama) for Quantico. Last year she won the trophy for Favourite New Actress in a TV Series. Finding Dory emerged as People's Favourite while Ryan Reynolds emerged as Favourite Actor for Deadpool.

Johnny Depp was presented with Favourite Movie Icon award and the 53-year-old actor spoke candidly about his fans standing by him through thick and thin.

Here's the complete list of winners.

Movies

Favourite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favourite Movie: Finding Dory

Favourite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favourite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favourite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

Favourite Action Movie: Deadpool

Favourite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favourite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favourite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favourite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favourite Family Movie: Finding Dory

Favourite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favourite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train

Television



Favourite TV Show: “Outlander”

Favourite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favourite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favourite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favourite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Favourite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

Favourite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favourite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

Favourite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel

Favourite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favourite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga

Favourite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favourite Premium Drama Series: Orange is the New Black

Favourite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House

Favourite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne Johnson

Favourite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favourite Network Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: Supernatural

Favourite Cable Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Walking Dead

Favourite Premium Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: Outlander

Favourite Fantasy Sci-fi Actor: Sam Heughan

Favourite Fantasy Sci-fi Actress: Caitriona Balfe

Favourite Competition TV Show: The Voice

Favourite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons

Favourite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favourite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell

Favourite New TV Comedy: Man with a Plan

Favourite New TV Drama: This Is Us

Favourite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite Daytime Hosting Team: GMA

Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Music



Favourite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favourite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favourite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favourite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

Favourite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favourite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favourite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favourite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favourite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy

Favourite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favourite Album: “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton

Favourite Song: "Can’t Stop the Feeling", Justin Timberlake

Digital

Favourite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favourite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favourite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favourite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ “Mall Mischief”

CBS.com’s Favourite Digital Obsession: Mannequin Challenge