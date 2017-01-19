People's Choice Awards 2017: Ellen DeGeneres, Priyanka Chopra and Other Big Winners
The 43rd People's Choice Award was owned by comedian and host Ellen De Generes. One of the most loved TV Personality won on Favourite Animated Movie Voice, Favourite Daytime TV Host and Favourite Comedic Collaboration set a People’s Choice record for being the most-decorated People’s Choice winner in history by taking home all three awards for a total of 20.
Apart from her Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also had a consecutive win as Favourite Actress (Drama) for Quantico. Last year she won the trophy for Favourite New Actress in a TV Series. Finding Dory emerged as People's Favourite while Ryan Reynolds emerged as Favourite Actor for Deadpool.
Johnny Depp was presented with Favourite Movie Icon award and the 53-year-old actor spoke candidly about his fans standing by him through thick and thin.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Movies
Favourite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
Favourite Movie: Finding Dory
Favourite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favourite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favourite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry
Favourite Action Movie: Deadpool
Favourite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Favourite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favourite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms
Favourite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favourite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favourite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favourite Family Movie: Finding Dory
Favourite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Favourite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train
Television
Favourite TV Show: “Outlander”
Favourite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favourite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons
Favourite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
Favourite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy
Favourite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers
Favourite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Favourite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
Favourite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel
Favourite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore
Favourite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga
Favourite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favourite Premium Drama Series: Orange is the New Black
Favourite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
Favourite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne Johnson
Favourite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
Favourite Network Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: Supernatural
Favourite Cable Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Walking Dead
Favourite Premium Sci-fi/Fantasy TV Show: Outlander
Favourite Fantasy Sci-fi Actor: Sam Heughan
Favourite Fantasy Sci-fi Actress: Caitriona Balfe
Favourite Competition TV Show: The Voice
Favourite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons
Favourite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc
Favourite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell
Favourite New TV Comedy: Man with a Plan
Favourite New TV Drama: This Is Us
Favourite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favourite Daytime Hosting Team: GMA
Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Music
Favourite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favourite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favourite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favourite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
Favourite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favourite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favourite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favourite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
Favourite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy
Favourite R&B Artist: Rihanna
Favourite Album: “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton
Favourite Song: "Can’t Stop the Feeling", Justin Timberlake
Digital
Favourite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
Favourite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears
Favourite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh
Favourite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ “Mall Mischief”
CBS.com’s Favourite Digital Obsession: Mannequin Challenge
