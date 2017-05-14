Pep Up Your Mother's Day With Rosesh Sarabhai's 'Momma Rap' For Maya Sarabhai

Anyone well acquainted with the TV series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai knows how Rosesh is a perfect momma's boy and that he can make anybody and everybody laugh with his quirky poems.

Just 2 days before Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 begins, the makers decided to surprise fans with a special Mother's Day video featuring an unconventional mix of Rajesh Kumar's character Rosesh's poems from the first season to capture his pure love for Ratna Shah Pathak's character Maya Sarabhai.

The ultimate mix begins with "O Momma, O Momma… Tumne mujhe janam diya, sabse acha karam kiya…” and takes the viewers on a laughter ride.

Satish Shah, Ratna Shah Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani and Arvind Vaidya will reprise their roles of Indravadhan, Maya, Monisha, Sahil, Rosesh, Dushyant and Madhusudhan respectively.

Watch the full video here.