Peter Dinklage to Play a Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

Los Angeles: Actor Peter Dinklage, who is seen as Tyrion Lannister in popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, is in talks to play a key role in upcoming superhero film Avengers: Infinity War.

Production on the seventh season of Game of Thrones was recently wrapped up.

Since the schedule for the show has moved from a summer shoot to a fall shoot, Dinklage's schedule allowed him to join the Avengers franchise which is expected to go on the floors sometime in early summer, reports variety.com.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is planning to shoot the next two Avengers films (Infinity War and a yet untitled sequel) back-to-back.

According to sources, Dinklage is expected to appear in both.

Plot details for the upcoming Avengers films are still under wraps.