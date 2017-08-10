Phillip Noyce to Direct The Devil's Brigade

Filmmaker Phillip Noyce has been tapped to helm World War II action-thriller The Devil's Brigade.The story follows Davie Berman, the only Jewish member of the Luciano mob, who helped the US military turn the tide of events against the Germans in Italy during World War II.Principal photography on the project is expected to begin at the end of the year in France. Moshe Diamant will be producing the film, with castingcurrently underway.Noyce's credits include Oscar-nominated Salt, which starred Angelina Jolie and Liev Schreiber. He most recently wrapped up the crime thriller Above Suspicion.