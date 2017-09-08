: At a time when the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has raised questions on press safety in India, comes yet another case of assault on journalists.Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday night when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra.The video of the assault, which has gone viral, showed the bouncers repeatedly punching the photographers outside the hotel on Linking Road.The bouncers first tried to stop the photographers from clicking pictures. The assault allegedly took place after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra — who didn’t object to being photographed and even posed for the pictures — left the scene.One of the photojournalists was left bleeding from his cheek and his clothes torn.Both bouncers were arrested and an FIR registered against the hotel.