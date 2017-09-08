Photojournalists Attacked by Bouncers for Clicking Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Picture
Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra.
Mumbai: At a time when the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has raised questions on press safety in India, comes yet another case of assault on journalists.
Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday night when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra.
The video of the assault, which has gone viral, showed the bouncers repeatedly punching the photographers outside the hotel on Linking Road.
The bouncers first tried to stop the photographers from clicking pictures. The assault allegedly took place after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra — who didn’t object to being photographed and even posed for the pictures — left the scene.
One of the photojournalists was left bleeding from his cheek and his clothes torn.
Both bouncers were arrested and an FIR registered against the hotel.
Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday night when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra.
The video of the assault, which has gone viral, showed the bouncers repeatedly punching the photographers outside the hotel on Linking Road.
The bouncers first tried to stop the photographers from clicking pictures. The assault allegedly took place after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra — who didn’t object to being photographed and even posed for the pictures — left the scene.
One of the photojournalists was left bleeding from his cheek and his clothes torn.
Both bouncers were arrested and an FIR registered against the hotel.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Poster Boys Movie Review: Avoid If You Are Looking For Logic
- Blue Whale Game: Fortis Launches 24x7 Helpline
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride