GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Photojournalists Attacked by Bouncers for Clicking Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Picture

Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra.

Aritra Hazra | CNN-News18

Updated:September 8, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai: At a time when the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has raised questions on press safety in India, comes yet another case of assault on journalists.

Two freelance photojournalists were punched and beaten up by bouncers of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday night when they were trying to click pictures of actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra.



The video of the assault, which has gone viral, showed the bouncers repeatedly punching the photographers outside the hotel on Linking Road.

The bouncers first tried to stop the photographers from clicking pictures. The assault allegedly took place after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra — who didn’t object to being photographed and even posed for the pictures — left the scene.

One of the photojournalists was left bleeding from his cheek and his clothes torn.

Both bouncers were arrested and an FIR registered against the hotel.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES