Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan Attend Ram Mukerji's Funeral

Sunday morning October 22, 2017 sent a wave of shock through the Indian film industry as the day marked the sad demise of actress Rani Mukerji's father and veteran filmmaker, Ram Mukerji. The filmmaker, who was not keeping well for a long time, breathed his last at 5 am. The exact cause of the death is yet to be known. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West. A number of eminent Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker along with Mukerji's close friends and family members attended his funeral. Ram, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, had directed films like Hum Hindustani and Leader. He had also directed and produced Rani's debut film Biyer Phool in 1996.Here are a few pictures of the stars coming together to bid their final goodbye to the filmmaker:Image: Yogen ShahImage: Yogen ShahImage: Yogen ShahImage: Yogen ShahImage: Yogen Shah