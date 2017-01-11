Photos: Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Birthday With Ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan
Image: Yogen Shah
Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan may have parted ways, but there is no denying the fact that they are still good friends. Ever since their divorce was finalised, we spotted Hrithik with Sussanne only at events that saw the presence of their kids. But going by their recent photos, Hrithik-Sussanne’s friendship hasn’t been affected by their separation either.
On Hrithik’s 43rd birthday bash, the actor was seen with wife Sussanne, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Sussanne's brother Zayed and parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.
Even though Sussanne hasn’t confirmed the possibility of them reconciling, their fans still hope for them to get back together.
Sussanne looked gorgeous in a white outfit as she headed to a Mumbai-based restaurant with Hrithik.
This isn’t the first time that Hrithik and Sussanne have been spotted together, they rang in the New Year in Dubai. They were accompanied by their kids.
