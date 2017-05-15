X
Pierce Brosnan's The Son All Set For Season 2
(Photo: Reuters/Pierce Brosnan.)
London: AMC has renewed Pierce Brosnan starrer western drama, The Son, for season two. The second run of 10 episodes will air in mid-2018, reported Deadline.
"I am over the moon happy to be back in the saddle as Colonel Eli McCullough for season two of The Son and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder alongside our incredible cast of actors, writers, directors and our amazing crew in the heart of Austin, Texas. And above all else to our ever-growing fan base, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your support," Brosnan said.
The show, based on Phillip Mayer's 2013 book of the same name, centres around McCullough's family amidst the expansion of industry and the Mexican Revolution.
First Published: May 15, 2017, 1:05 PM IST
