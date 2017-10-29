Pink's Parenting Advice to Adele
Adele previously admitted seeing Pink perform when she was a teenager was one of the most defining moments of her life.
Los Angeles: Singer Pink says she gave Adele advice on touring as a parent.
In an interview with Q magazine, the "What about us" singer, who has children Willow and Jameson with her husband Carey Hart, said that she told Adele that it wouldn't be easy to take Angelo, her now five-year-old son with partner Simon Konecki, on the road with her because of the performance schedule, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"She's not come back(stage) but I was emailing back and forth with her to tell her how to take a kid on the road. People come to me now and ask me how to tour with a child," Pink said.
"My top tip doesn't try to do it all. If you're onstage at nine o'clock, you can't be at breakfast at 7 am. You have to pick your battles," she added.
Adele previously admitted seeing Pink perform when she was a teenager was one of the "most defining" moments of her life.
