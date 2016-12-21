Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who won the Stardust Viewers' Choice Best Actor Male Award for his performance in Pink, feels glad that the film's message -- on the situation of the nation's women -- touched hearts.

"This film was really important for all of us, for the society and our nation. It had a really important subject. I've always said it, that our daughters must get respect, place and position in our society. And whatever we have tried to say through this film, I think it has reached a lot of people's hearts," Amitabh said here.

The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial is a courtroom drama featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra in key roles. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics for being a youth-centric story with a strong socially relevant message about the choices young women of today make and about respecting those.

It stressed on how when women say no, it must mean no.

"'No Means No'. This argument challenged the nation, it gave us a new dialogue and I am really happy that people appreciated it, especially the women of our country.

"I've always believed that women are 50 per cent strength of our nation. They must be given the dignity and respect that they deserve and I am very happy to be associated with the cause through a film which propagates this dialogue," he added.

The Stardust Awards ceremony was held here on Monday night.