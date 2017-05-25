Johnny Depp is all set to don Captain Sparrow's hat after six years with the fifth instalment of Pirates of The Caribbean. Titled Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, the film was in the working stage since 2011. All set to release on May 26, the film's official synopsis reads:

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea ...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Now that the trailer and posters of the film have intrigued the fans with new characters, we are here to answer all your queries. Here is everything one needs to know and expect, before heading to the theatre to soak in the Disney's beloved franchise:

Salazar and His Curse

The new Sparrow's nemesis, Salazar is a former admiral in the Spanish Navy. According to film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, there's a reason Salazar has a thing against pirates. In the past, pirates corrupted his father and he lost his life, and Captain Jack Sparrow was the one who caused Salazar to be 'the undead.' "So Salazar wants to avenge what happened to him because of Captain Jack Sparrow," said Bruckheimer.

From the teasers and trailers, it looks like there's going to be a heavy dose of flashbacks to show how the lives of the two characters intertwined years ago, including how Sparrow caused the curse on Salazar and his crew.

The admiral and his crew were trapped in the Devil's Triangle for years and after escaping, Salazar mission is to hunt down Jack Sparrow to get even with him.

The Quest for Poseidon

The adventure Sparrow would be sailing to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an unlikely alliance with Carina Smyth, a beautiful astronomer, and Henry a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of his new ship, Dying Gull, Captain Sparrow seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe. Apparently, he who possesses the Poseidon is the ruler of the sea. Now we know why Jack is after it, give it is his only rescue from the undead and vengeful Salazar.

Return of Will Turner and Introduction of Henry

Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner in the first three instalments of the franchise will return as 'Davey Jones' in Salazar's Revenge. In the third part, Dead Man's Chest, after marrying Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) Bloom was cursed to fill in the shoes of Davey Jones and bring souls to afterlife. Meanwhile, Elizabeth gave birth to Turner's son Henry, who later joined the Royal Navy and ended up aiding Sparrow in his quest. There will be multiple father-son moments in the film, considering the fact that Will was never present around Henry during his growing years. According to reports, there's a post-credit reunion scene of the Turner family present in the film.

Return of Allies

What made Jack an entertainment to watch on screen was his crew. Salazar's Revenge will see the return of characters - Captain Barbossa, Gibbs and Scrum. Sparrow's foe turned ally, Barbossa will be seen helping Jack in his quest to save himself from Salazar because of his own motive, while Scrum and Gibbs would aid their captain as they have done always.

Make way for Ghost Sharks and a Sea Witch

The first film of the franchise, Curse of the Black Pearl, introduced us with the undead pirates. Dead Man's Chest introduced the nomad of the sea, Davey Jones. At World's End saw the return of an ancient goddess and On Stranger Tides gave us a mermaid tear and a potion. And now, Salazar's Revenge introduces Ghost Sharks to the Pirate world. A ghost shark is a shark that is dead and has come back to the ocean to haunt it.

Shansa, a sea-witch would be the one to alert Sparrow about the upcoming danger and tell him about Poseidon.

There's a lot to expect from the fifth instalment of the series, and the quest and treatment of the film will take us back Curse of The Black Pearl, which was a success, both critically and commercially. Now that so many recognisable faces will meet fight the new danger, an interesting action-adventure loaded with nostalgic references can be expected.

Adjust your sails mate, as with the winds we draw ourselves closer to another pirate adventure. Ahoy!