Piyaa Albela? Very Close To My Heart: Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has announced his latest production titled "Piyaa Albela", which is a modern day take on Vishwamitra and Menaka's love story. He says the project is close to his heart.

"I'm delighted to announce that my long-awaited project 'Piyaa Albela' will premiere on Zee TV. It is a project which is very close to my heart as I have been working on it for the last eight years to develop it for a TV show," Barjatya said in a statement.

Th filmmaker, known for family dramas, feels his persistence and belief in the show's story, has made it a reality today.

"Retelling an ancient story in a modern context adds richness to the human drama across the ages," added the veteran filmmaker.

The 40-second teaser, launched here on Monday generates curiosity among the audience without giving too much of a hint about the love saga.