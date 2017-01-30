Piyaa Albela? Very Close To My Heart: Sooraj Barjatya
A file photo.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has announced his latest production titled "Piyaa Albela", which is a modern day take on Vishwamitra and Menaka's love story. He says the project is close to his heart.
"I'm delighted to announce that my long-awaited project 'Piyaa Albela' will premiere on Zee TV. It is a project which is very close to my heart as I have been working on it for the last eight years to develop it for a TV show," Barjatya said in a statement.
Th filmmaker, known for family dramas, feels his persistence and belief in the show's story, has made it a reality today.
"Retelling an ancient story in a modern context adds richness to the human drama across the ages," added the veteran filmmaker.
The 40-second teaser, launched here on Monday generates curiosity among the audience without giving too much of a hint about the love saga.
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar To Donate Part of Prize Money to Being Human
- Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Engaged; Father Nagarjuna Shares Photos
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Ford Mustang Scores Two Out of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test
- Roger Federer Drops Hints That the End May Be Near