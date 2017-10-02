GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Playboy Magazine Founder Hugh Hefner Laid to Rest

Sources told tmz.com that Hefner's four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some key Playboy staffers attended the funeral at Los Angeles's Westwood Village Memorial Park on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2017, 7:48 AM IST
Los Angeles: Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, who died on September 27, was laid to rest in a private ceremony here, media reported.

Sources told tmz.com that Hefner's four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some key Playboy staffers attended the funeral at Los Angeles's Westwood Village Memorial Park on Saturday.

Hefner's crypt is directly to the left of actress Marilyn Monroe's -- he bought the burial spot for $75,000 in 1992.

One of the people buried in the cemetery, around 100 feet from Hefner's crypt, is Dorothy Stratten, a Playboy Playmate who was murdered in 1980 by her estranged husband when she was just 20 years old.

Her boyfriend at the time of her death, director Peter Bogdanovich, railed against Hefner, blaming him and the "Playboy sex factory" for her demise.
