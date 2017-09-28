Playing Big B Onscreen Most Difficult Task Of My Life, Says Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will next be seen disguising herself as megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Farah Khans TV show Lip Sing Battle. She says playing Amitabh onscreen was the most different task of her life.Shilpa took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photograph in which she can be seen flaunting Amitabh's popular Jumma chumma de de look."Playing ‘the legend' Amitabh Bachchan, the man I love, adore and eulogise… Don't know how I gathered the gumption to do this. Huge pressure. Farah Khan the things you make me do. ‘Lip Sing Battle'," Shilpa wrote alongside the image.She added: "Totally into it! Only love Amitabh Bachchan sir. My ode to you! The most difficult task of my life. Respect."Aired on Star Plus, Lip Sing Battle is an Indian adaptation of the successful international show Lip Sync Battle. It features a string of A-listers not only from Bollywood, but also television actors and sports personalities.