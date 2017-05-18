PM Modi Condoles Reema Lagoo's Demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of actress Reema Lagoo.

"Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences," he said in his message.

Actress Reema Lagoo, best known for playing the modern-day Bollywood mother in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Kal Ho Na Ho, passed away today at a

hospital in Mumbai. She was 59.

Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.